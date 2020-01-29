GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €28.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on G1A. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.71 ($31.06).

Shares of G1A opened at €28.15 ($32.73) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 50.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.46. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12-month high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

