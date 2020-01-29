Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.39 ($59.75).

DAI stock opened at €43.29 ($50.33) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.64. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

