Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €20.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.04 ($29.11).

EPA UG opened at €19.13 ($22.24) on Monday. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The company has a fifty day moving average of €20.93 and a 200-day moving average of €21.85.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

