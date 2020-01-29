STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €25.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €25.50 ($29.65) target price from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.53 ($30.84).

EPA STM opened at €27.06 ($31.47) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.92.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

