ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €260.00 by Deutsche Bank

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €283.23 ($329.34).

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.