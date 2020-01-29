Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €147.00 by Barclays

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($206.98) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €142.54 ($165.74).

AIR stock opened at €134.24 ($156.09) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €127.53. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

