Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

About SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

