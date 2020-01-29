Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Set at C$9.00 by Pi Financial

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) received a C$9.00 price target from equities researchers at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.
BLN stock opened at C$6.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.00. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
About Blackline Safety
