Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Set at C$9.00 by Pi Financial

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) received a C$9.00 price target from equities researchers at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

BLN stock opened at C$6.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.00. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

