Wedbush Weighs in on Tripadvisor Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Tripadvisor in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the travel company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $363,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,123 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,099 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $122,951,000 after purchasing an additional 347,882 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 137.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,431 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,133,000 after purchasing an additional 677,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

