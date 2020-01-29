ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €18.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €18.50 ($21.51) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.11 ($22.22).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.