Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,313,000 after buying an additional 7,210,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,649,000 after acquiring an additional 157,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,402 shares of company stock worth $17,138,919. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

