Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,900 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

WDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

WDR opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.84 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

