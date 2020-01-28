Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unitil by 1,241.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 182,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter worth about $2,302,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Unitil by 267.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unitil by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $956.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

