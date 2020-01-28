Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Generac by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average of $87.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.