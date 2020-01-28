Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,937 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 105,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,200. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DEA opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

