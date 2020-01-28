Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 49.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 128,634 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 329,145 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $3,019,395.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,839.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,888 shares of company stock worth $4,413,598. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

