Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 48,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.31.

Shares of RL stock opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $7,972,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,351 shares of company stock worth $25,335,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

