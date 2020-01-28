HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMST. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 13.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in HomeStreet by 104.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

HMST stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.37 million, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HomeStreet Inc has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $35.44.

In other news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

