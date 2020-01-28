Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 870 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $284,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $50,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,907.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $200,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $101,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $640,866. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

