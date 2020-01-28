MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MTS Systems by 1,033.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MTS Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,923,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,128,000 after purchasing an additional 254,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 37.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chun Hung Yu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $609,180.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,219. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MTSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of MTSC opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.07 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

