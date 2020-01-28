Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,680 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $512,263. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. PGT Innovations Inc has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $929.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

