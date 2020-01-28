Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 265.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,732,000 after acquiring an additional 337,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,653,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,536 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVTY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Tivity Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

