Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $302,000 Stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 699.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,584,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,453,000 after buying an additional 72,774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

