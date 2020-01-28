Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xperi were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $886.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.29. Xperi Corp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.