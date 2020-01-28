Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Davita were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Davita by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NYSE DVA opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

