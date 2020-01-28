Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 623,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,019,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,083,000 after purchasing an additional 573,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,089,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after purchasing an additional 261,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 180,208 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

