Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after buying an additional 125,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

