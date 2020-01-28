Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTA opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

