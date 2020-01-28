Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,631,000 after purchasing an additional 229,683 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 151,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the period.

ECPG opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $355.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.73 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

