Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 108,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 79.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 237,437 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 1,060.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 29.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 187,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter.

SRCI opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. SRC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.73 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

