Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $348,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:AHH opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $42.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

