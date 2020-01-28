Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $332,000 Position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caleres were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Caleres by 5,789.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Caleres by 267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Caleres by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Caleres Inc has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $814.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.97 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

