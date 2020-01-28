Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 570 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFCS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 86,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,801,000 after acquiring an additional 52,837 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the second quarter worth $3,954,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 129.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

UFCS stock opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.19 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

