Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Luminex were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMNX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Luminex by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 190.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 75.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 126.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.75 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II purchased 2,955 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,509.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 584,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,109.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,406.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

