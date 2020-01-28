Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 557,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 157.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 101,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Heritage Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFWA. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $982.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $33.22.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

