First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in January

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FAF stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43.

Get First American Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.68%.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $499,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.