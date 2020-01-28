Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Short Interest Up 21.8% in January

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mackinac Financial stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $171.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 410,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 57.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFNC. ValuEngine upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.