Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Short Interest Up 21.7% in January

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

BCOR opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blucora has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Blucora by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Blucora by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Blucora by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Blucora by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Blucora by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

