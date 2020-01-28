Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 21.3% in January

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ:GILT opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $567.72 million, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $10.76.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.38 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 6.99%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
