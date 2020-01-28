Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 21.3% in January

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $567.72 million, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.38 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 6.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

