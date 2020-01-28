Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Short Interest Update

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 53,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of Quintana Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,728 shares in the company, valued at $187,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QES opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Quintana Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Quintana Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

