Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 22.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vedanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

VEDL stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. Vedanta has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

VEDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.