Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Up 21.0% in January

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,200 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 813,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $110,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $448,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,358.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,993 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $34,946,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 353,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 228.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 58,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,728,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Exponent stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. Exponent has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

