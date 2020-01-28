Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,900 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $192,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $200,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $640,866. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $804.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.