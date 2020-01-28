Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNN stock opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.20. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

LNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

