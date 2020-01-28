Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $358,000 Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ABIOMED during the third quarter worth $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 41.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $181.45 on Tuesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. Raymond James lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.25.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.