IFP Advisors Inc Sells 513 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 77.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.