IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,609 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 52.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CORR opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORR. ValuEngine downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring bought 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

