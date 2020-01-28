IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWTR. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 188.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 27,497 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DWTR opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $34.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.