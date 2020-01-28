Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

CBRL opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

