IFP Advisors Inc Sells 41 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 138,120 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $403.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $212.75 and a 12 month high of $420.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.07 and its 200 day moving average is $347.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

